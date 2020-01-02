UrduPoint.com
E China Province Sees Foreign Investment Surge In Manufacture. Strategic Sectors

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 07:53 PM

East China's economic powerhouse province of Jiangsu saw robust growth in foreign investment in manufacturing and strategic emerging sectors in the January-November period of 2019

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :East China's economic powerhouse province of Jiangsu saw robust growth in foreign investment in manufacturing and strategic emerging sectors in the January-November period of 2019.

The manufacturing sector in Jiangsu, the country's second-largest provincial-level economy, reported actual use of foreign investment of 11.72 billion U.S. Dollars in the first 11 months, an annual increase of 18 percent, according to the provincial department of commerce.

The strategic emerging sectors reported actual use of foreign investment of 14.38 billion U.S. dollars, up 31.7 percent year on year, it said.

In total, the province reported rather flat growth in foreign investment, with the actual use of foreign investment edging up by 0.7 percent year on year to 23.47 billion U.S. dollars.

The actual use of foreign investment from Britain, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Germany rose 113.3 percent, 29.3 percent, 19.6 percent, and 16.8 percent, respectively.

In the first 11 months, 3,005 foreign-funded projects were newly established, up 1 percent, the department said.

In addition, the contractual foreign investment during the period totaled 54.66 billion U.S. dollars, an annual increase of 1 percent, it said.

