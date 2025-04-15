Open Menu

E-China's Heze Ready To Offer Spring Floral Feast

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM

E-China's Heze ready to offer spring floral feast

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The 2025 World Peony Conference, as well as the 34th Heze International Peony Cultural Tourism Festival, kicked off in Heze, east China's Shandong Province, on April 8, 2025.

Amidst the full bloom of peonies, Caozhou Peony Garden is seeing dazzling peonies awaken with vibrant life, drawing numerous visitors from near and afar.

Several foreign visitors praised the diverse offerings of activities at the garden this year, as well as the role peonies have played in boosting the local economy.

According to statistics, the peony industry in Heze created around 500,000 jobs and generated a total output value of some 13 billion Yuan ($1.78 billion).

As spring vibes fill the air, Heze, known as the "peony capital of China," is poised to welcome the world for a floral feast.

