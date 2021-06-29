E-Cigarette Producer Juul to Pay $40Mln to US State for Violating Ad Rules - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) American e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs Inc. will pay $40 million to the US state of North Carolina to settle a lawsuit filed following the allegations that the company's advertisements targeted underage users, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The state authorities also blamed Juul for misrepresenting the potency of e-cigarettes nicotine in its ads. The company dismissed the accusations, claiming that it seeks to return public trust undermined by multiple lawsuits.

The media said on Monday that according to the North Carolina settlement, the company is not allowed to promote its products near schools, at sports events and concerts.

In addition, many internal Juul documents will be deposited at a North Carolina university and will be available to the public by July 2022.

This is not the first time when Juul is blamed for its advertisements allegedly targeting teenagers. Several other US states, including California and New York, have filed similar lawsuits against the company in the past. The US food and Drug Administration keeps analyzing the company's products and will decide whether they can remain on the country's market.