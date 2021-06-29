UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E-Cigarette Producer Juul To Pay $40Mln To US State For Violating Ad Rules - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

E-Cigarette Producer Juul to Pay $40Mln to US State for Violating Ad Rules - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) American e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs Inc. will pay $40 million to the US state of North Carolina to settle a lawsuit filed following the allegations that the company's advertisements targeted underage users, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The state authorities also blamed Juul for misrepresenting the potency of e-cigarettes nicotine in its ads. The company dismissed the accusations, claiming that it seeks to return public trust undermined by multiple lawsuits.

The media said on Monday that according to the North Carolina settlement, the company is not allowed to promote its products near schools, at sports events and concerts.

In addition, many internal Juul documents will be deposited at a North Carolina university and will be available to the public by July 2022.

This is not the first time when Juul is blamed for its advertisements allegedly targeting teenagers. Several other US states, including California and New York, have filed similar lawsuits against the company in the past. The US food and Drug Administration keeps analyzing the company's products and will decide whether they can remain on the country's market.

Related Topics

Sports Company New York July Market Media Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues law on human resources for mi ..

15 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues law on human resources for ci ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

45 minutes ago

Ministry of Culture and Youth signs MoU with ADMAF ..

46 minutes ago

Jewels of Emirates show begins tomorrow at Expo Ce ..

2 hours ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates track-lay ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.