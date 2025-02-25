Open Menu

E-commerce Thrives In Cambodia

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 05:10 PM

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Cambodia's market value of e-commerce was estimated at 1.51 billion U.S. Dollars in 2024, up from 1.29 billion dollars in the year before, a report said on Tuesday.

The report said that e-commerce revenue in the Southeast Asian country will reach 1.78 billion dollars in 2025.

"Cambodia's emerging e-commerce market accounts for only 4-5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)," the report said.

It added that e-commerce revenue was mainly from food and groceries, fashion, electronics, beauty and cosmetics, healthcare, media and entertainment, and ride-hailing, transportation and logistics, among others.

Facebook and TikTok have reshaped Cambodia's sales and advertising landscape, empowering businesses and driving online commerce for both big corporations and local small and medium-sized enterprises, the report said.

