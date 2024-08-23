Open Menu

E-guidebook Of Thai Food Released In Brunei

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM

E-guidebook of Thai food released in Brunei

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The first edition of A Guidebook of Thai food in Brunei e-book, which includes a list of 17 Thai restaurants and 10 companies distributing Thai products in Brunei, was released in the Sultanate, local media reported on Friday.

"By publishing the guidebook in digital format, we are adopting a more environmentally friendly approach, reducing paper usage, and supporting the greener Brunei initiatives," Thai Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam Boosara Kanchanalai was quoted by Borneo Bulletin as saying.

Two of the restaurants featured in the e-book have been awarded the prestigious "Thai Select" label, a certification from Thailand's Ministry of Commerce, in recognition of their effort to serve authentic Thai cuisine abroad, according to the report.

