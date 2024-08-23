E-guidebook Of Thai Food Released In Brunei
Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The first edition of A Guidebook of Thai food in Brunei e-book, which includes a list of 17 Thai restaurants and 10 companies distributing Thai products in Brunei, was released in the Sultanate, local media reported on Friday.
"By publishing the guidebook in digital format, we are adopting a more environmentally friendly approach, reducing paper usage, and supporting the greener Brunei initiatives," Thai Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam Boosara Kanchanalai was quoted by Borneo Bulletin as saying.
Two of the restaurants featured in the e-book have been awarded the prestigious "Thai Select" label, a certification from Thailand's Ministry of Commerce, in recognition of their effort to serve authentic Thai cuisine abroad, according to the report.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From World
-
Drought-hit Zambia to extend power cuts to 17 hours a day15 minutes ago
-
UK tycoon's daughter is seventh, final victim of Sicily yacht sinking15 minutes ago
-
Estevao gets first Brazil call-up at 1715 minutes ago
-
NATO base in Germany briefly raises security level after 'potential threat'15 minutes ago
-
England leave Sri Lanka struggling after Smith hundred heroics55 minutes ago
-
Russell tops practice at Dutch Grand Prix55 minutes ago
-
England in command against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls in first Test55 minutes ago
-
England in command of first Test against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls1 hour ago
-
Norris, Russell on top in first two Dutch Grand Prix practices1 hour ago
-
UN confirms first polio case in war-shattered Gaza1 hour ago
-
UN human rights body urges UK to curb hate speech1 hour ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard1 hour ago