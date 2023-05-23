UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 05:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Writer E. Jean Carroll is seeking additional damages relief from former President Donald Trump after he made a series of so-called defamatory statements after a Federal jury found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming her, a court filing revealed.

"Trump's defamatory statements post-verdict show the depth of his malice toward Carroll since it is hard to imagine defamatory conduct that could possibly be more motivated by hatred, ill will, or spite," the filing said on Monday.

The court filing highlighted Trump's post-verdict remarks about having no idea who Carroll was, accusing her of making up the sexual abuse and rape allegations, and calling her a "whack job," among other insults.

Trump's conduct, the court documents said, supports "very substantial punitive damages award in Carroll's favor" that will both punish him and deter him from engaging in further defamation.

Carroll requests a court order Trump to retract all defamatory statements, order him to pay no less than $10 million in compensatory damages, pay punitive damages in an amount determined at a trial, among other relief the court may find appropriate, according to the filing.

Earlier this month, a federal jury in New York found Trump guilty in an attempted rape case against Carroll. In particular, the jury concluded that Trump molested Carroll in the spring of 1996, but did not commit the rape, as was initially claimed by the woman.

The court ordered the ex-US president to pay $2 million in damages for harassment as part of a civil lawsuit settlement. In addition, Trump was ordered to pay another $3 million for defamation of Carroll and damage to her reputation.

