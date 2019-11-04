UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E-scooter Riders Caught On Singapore Footpaths May Be Jailed

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 03:33 PM

E-scooter riders caught on Singapore footpaths may be jailed

Electric scooter riders in Singapore were banned from footpaths Monday and could face jail if they break the rule, after a series of accidents linked to the trendy two-wheelers sparked anger

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Electric scooter riders in Singapore were banned from footpaths Monday and could face jail if they break the rule, after a series of accidents linked to the trendy two-wheelers sparked anger.

The city-state is the latest country to introduce new regulations to cope with a surge in the popularity of the contraptions, which many pedestrians view as silent menaces.

Tech-savvy Singapore has embraced the e-scooter craze but accidents -- including fires blamed on charging devices and the death of an elderly cyclist in a September collision -- triggered calls for a ban.

E-scooters were already banned from Singapore's roads but the Land Transport Authority said the two-wheelers were now prohibited on all footpaths.

They can only be used on cycle paths and a network of routesconnecting parks.

Related Topics

Jail Singapore September All From

Recent Stories

PCB announces U18 women trials

4 minutes ago

New Delhi Starts Implementing Car Rationing Progra ..

11 seconds ago

DP World&#039;s joint venture wins concession for ..

6 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) MPhil and PhD ..

13 seconds ago

Beijing accelerates layout of graphene industry

15 seconds ago

Delivery of Second Batch of Russian S-400s to Turk ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.