E-scooter riders caught on Singapore footpaths may be jailed

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Electric scooter riders in Singapore were banned from footpaths Monday and could face jail if they break the rule, after a series of accidents linked to the trendy two-wheelers sparked anger.

The city-state is the latest country to introduce new regulations to cope with a surge in the popularity of the contraptions, which many pedestrians view as silent menaces.

Tech-savvy Singapore has embraced the e-scooter craze but accidents -- including fires blamed on charging devices and the death of an elderly cyclist in a September collision -- triggered calls for a ban.

E-scooters were already banned from Singapore's roads but the Land Transport Authority said the two-wheelers were now prohibited on all footpaths.

They can only be used on cycle paths and a network of routesconnecting parks.