E Timor Leader Tells AFP Australia Pipeline Deal Struck By November
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Dili, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) East Timor leader Jose Ramos-Horta said Wednesday a deal with Australia on a vast fossil fuel project seen as crucial to the nation's economic future will be struck by November.
Speaking to AFP at his residence in the capital Dili, the Nobel-winning president said an agreement on the Greater Sunrise project -- which aims to tap trillions of cubic feet of natural gas -- would be signed between the countries within weeks.
Exploration has been stalled for years at the project, located in waters between the two countries, due to disputes over maritime boundaries and whether the gas should be refined in Australia or East Timor.
"Soon we will sign an agreement with Australia on the development of Greater Sunrise. A decision will be made to develop the big gas field," he said.
"The agreement should be signed no later than November, probably. It will be signed this year."
Asia's youngest nation, which secured independence in 2002, is trying to shore up the future of its nascent economy, heavily reliant on oil and gas reserves.
"China needs it, Japan, South Korea, they need it," Ramos-Horta said of Greater Sunrise.
But he said resources being piped to East Timor or Australia was still to be decided by both governments after an independent study.
"Why should it go to Darwin?" he asked.
Project operator Woodside Energy also appeared to manage expectations in an investor call last month, saying "Sunrise has a lot of complexity... we've got a bit of work to do".
Recent Stories
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
More Stories From World
-
UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government4 minutes ago
-
Amazon to invest £8 bln in UK in boost for new Labour govt24 minutes ago
-
Germany, Canada win Davis Cup openers24 minutes ago
-
Colombia down Argentina, Brazil stunned in World Cup qualifiers24 minutes ago
-
Iran threatens 'action' over new Western sanctions34 minutes ago
-
Nigeria's Dangote refinery caught between promise and reality44 minutes ago
-
Arsenal's Odegaard set to miss key Premier League matches44 minutes ago
-
Kosovo indicts 45 over alleged role in attack that killed police officer54 minutes ago
-
Property website Rightmove rejects £5.6 bn Murdoch bid1 hour ago
-
Bridge partially collapses in Germany's Dresden, no injuries1 hour ago
-
Hanoi river level hits 20-year high as SE Asia typhoon toll passes 1501 hour ago
-
SCCI takes stand against IPPs1 hour ago