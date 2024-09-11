E Timor leader tells AFP Australia pipeline deal struck by November

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dili, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) East Timor leader Jose Ramos-Horta said Wednesday a deal with Australia on a vast fossil fuel project seen as crucial to the nation's economic future will be struck by November.

Speaking to AFP at his residence in the capital Dili, the Nobel-winning president said an agreement on the Greater Sunrise project -- which aims to tap trillions of cubic feet of natural gas -- would be signed between the countries within weeks.

Exploration has been stalled for years at the project, located in waters between the two countries, due to disputes over maritime boundaries and whether the gas should be refined in Australia or East Timor.

"Soon we will sign an agreement with Australia on the development of Greater Sunrise. A decision will be made to develop the big gas field," he said.

"The agreement should be signed no later than November, probably. It will be signed this year."

Asia's youngest nation, which secured independence in 2002, is trying to shore up the future of its nascent economy, heavily reliant on oil and gas reserves.

"China needs it, Japan, South Korea, they need it," Ramos-Horta said of Greater Sunrise.

But he said resources being piped to East Timor or Australia was still to be decided by both governments after an independent study.

"Why should it go to Darwin?" he asked.

Project operator Woodside Energy also appeared to manage expectations in an investor call last month, saying "Sunrise has a lot of complexity... we've got a bit of work to do".