UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E-Visa To Enter Russia May Become Multiple - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:30 AM

E-Visa to Enter Russia May Become Multiple - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) An electronic visa to enter Russia may become multiple, Ivan Volynkin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's consular department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

A short-term e-visa was supposed to start operating in Russia from January 1, 2021. However, due to COVID-19, the issuance of unified electronic visas has been suspended until further notice from the Russian government. The list of countries whose citizens can enter Russia on this visa after the restrictions are lifted includes 52 states, including China, Japan, India and Turkey.

The unified electronic visa is currently single-entry. Its validity period is 60 days from the date of registration with the permitted period of stay of a foreign citizen in Russia no more than 16 days from the date of entry.

"We do not rule out that an electronic visa may become multiple-entry in the future. At the same time, such a decision should be made on the basis of an analysis of accumulated experience and taking into account all factors, including migration danger," Volynkin said.

"I would like to emphasize that now, on the basis of international treaties signed with foreign states, a visa-free regime of entry into Russia is valid for citizens of 60 foreign countries. Thus, we expect that after the lifting of restrictions on entry to Russia imposed earlier by the Russian government, citizens of already 112 states will be able to enter the Russian Federation without the need to issue a paper visa in their passport," he said.

Related Topics

India Russia Turkey China Same Japan January May Visa All From Government

Recent Stories

National Biosecurity Committee issues unified nati ..

6 hours ago

Philippines’ ‘Bangkota’ pavilion at Expo 202 ..

6 hours ago

DEWA discusses corporate governance best practices ..

6 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers publish important new fi ..

6 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Prin ..

6 hours ago

Ambassador Afzaal, PBPC President discuss strength ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.