E-Visa to Enter Russia May Become Multiple - Foreign Ministry

02nd February, 2021) An electronic visa to enter Russia may become multiple, Ivan Volynkin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's consular department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

A short-term e-visa was supposed to start operating in Russia from January 1, 2021. However, due to COVID-19, the issuance of unified electronic visas has been suspended until further notice from the Russian government. The list of countries whose citizens can enter Russia on this visa after the restrictions are lifted includes 52 states, including China, Japan, India and Turkey.

The unified electronic visa is currently single-entry. Its validity period is 60 days from the date of registration with the permitted period of stay of a foreign citizen in Russia no more than 16 days from the date of entry.

"We do not rule out that an electronic visa may become multiple-entry in the future. At the same time, such a decision should be made on the basis of an analysis of accumulated experience and taking into account all factors, including migration danger," Volynkin said.

"I would like to emphasize that now, on the basis of international treaties signed with foreign states, a visa-free regime of entry into Russia is valid for citizens of 60 foreign countries. Thus, we expect that after the lifting of restrictions on entry to Russia imposed earlier by the Russian government, citizens of already 112 states will be able to enter the Russian Federation without the need to issue a paper visa in their passport," he said.