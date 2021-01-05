E-vouchers in Beijing helps generate 13 bln yuan of sales volume

UrduPoint.com
BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Beijing Municipality distributed 39 million e-vouchers during a seven-month campaign in 2020 to spur consumption dampened by the COVID-19 epidemic.

The coupons, offered via multiple online platforms such as JD.com and Meituan, helped generate sales volume totaling 13.52 billion Yuan (about 2.1 billion U.S. Dollars), a press release of the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau said on Tuesday.

The coupons were used at participating restaurants and retailers in Beijing to buy products equipped with smart technologies and also on online food delivery platforms.

During the campaign, more than 1,000 activities covering catering, shopping, culture, tourism, entertainment, education, sports, fitness and other sectors were organized to boost consumption.

An online live-streaming contest was also held, attracting over 300 companies to participate, said the press release.The campaign started in June 2020 after the epidemic had been basically contained.

