E3 Concerned Over Iran Producing Uranium Metal Enriched to 20% for First Time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) France, Germany and the United Kingdom, also known as E3, said on Thursday that they are concerned over a new report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that confirms that Iran has produced 20% enriched uranium metal for the first time.

"We, the governments of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, note with grave concern the latest reports by the IAEA confirming that Iran has produced uranium metal enriched up to 20% for the first time, and has significantly increased its production capacity of uranium enriched up to 60%," the E3 said in a joint statement.

Paris, Berlin and London also called on Tehran to "halt all activities" that violate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and return to negotiations in Vienna.