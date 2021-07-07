UrduPoint.com
E3 Nations See Iran's Uranium Enrichment 'Concerning' In Light Of Lack Of JCPOA Talks Date

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 12:20 AM

E3 Nations See Iran's Uranium Enrichment 'Concerning' in Light of Lack of JCPOA Talks Date

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The three western European nations participating in the Iran nuclear deal ” France, Germany and the United Kingdom ” expressed concern over continuing enrichment of uranium metal by Tehran in light of the absence of the date of the next round of talks on the agreement's restoration, and urged Iran to abandon such activities.

"We the Foreign Ministers of the governments of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, note with grave concern the latest report by the IAEA confirming that Iran has taken steps in the production of enriched uranium metal. This is a serious violation of Iran's commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA).

Iran has no credible civilian need for uranium metal R&D and production, which are a key step in the development of a nuclear weapon. This further step in Iran's escalation of its nuclear violations is all the more concerning at a time when no date has been set for the continuation of the negotiations in Vienna on a return to the JCPoA," the statement says.

The ministers strongly urged Iran to immediately halt all activities violating the JCPOA, and to return to the Vienna talks to conclude them.

