E3 Tells UNSC Any Action Taken to Reimpose Sanctions Against Iran to Lack Legal Effect

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) The UN sanctions relief for Iran agreed under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will continue beyond September 20, a deadline unilaterally set by the United States, and any action taken to reimpose sanctions would be "incapable of having any legal effect," the UK, France and Germany the E3 group said in a letter to the UN Security Council (UNSC) president, shared with Sputnik.

On August 20, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a letter to the UN Security Council then President Dian Triansyah Djani requesting that the nuclear agreement's snapback sanctions mechanism under UN Resolution 2231 be invoked. However, the majority of the UNSC members opposed the move, and Djani said that he was not able to take further action regarding the US attempt to re-impose all UN sanctions against Iran.

"As of September 20 the provisions of resolutions 1696 (2006), 1737 (2006), 1747 (2007), 1803 (2008), 1835 (2008) and 1929 (2010) will continue to be terminated pursuant to paragraph 7 (a) of resolution 2231 (2015).

Consequently, any decision or action taken with a view to re-installing the provisions of resolutions 1696 (2006), 1737 (2006), 1747 (2007), 1803 (2008), 1835 (2008) and 1929 (2010) would be incapable of legal effect," the letter said.

The E3 group stressed that it remained committed to fully implementing UN Resolution 2231 on the Iran nuclear deal.

"We have worked tirelessly to preserve the nuclear agreement and remain committed to do so," the letter added.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran.