UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E3 Tells UNSC Any Action Taken To Reimpose Sanctions Against Iran To Lack Legal Effect

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 08:44 PM

E3 Tells UNSC Any Action Taken to Reimpose Sanctions Against Iran to Lack Legal Effect

The UN sanctions relief for Iran agreed under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will continue beyond September 20, a deadline unilaterally set by the United States, and any action taken to reimpose sanctions would be "incapable of having any legal effect," the UK, France and Germany the E3 group said in a letter to the UN Security Council (UNSC) president, shared with Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) The UN sanctions relief for Iran agreed under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will continue beyond September 20, a deadline unilaterally set by the United States, and any action taken to reimpose sanctions would be "incapable of having any legal effect," the UK, France and Germany the E3 group said in a letter to the UN Security Council (UNSC) president, shared with Sputnik.

On August 20, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a letter to the UN Security Council then President Dian Triansyah Djani requesting that the nuclear agreement's snapback sanctions mechanism under UN Resolution 2231 be invoked. However, the majority of the UNSC members opposed the move, and Djani said that he was not able to take further action regarding the US attempt to re-impose all UN sanctions against Iran.

"As of September 20 the provisions of resolutions 1696 (2006), 1737 (2006), 1747 (2007), 1803 (2008), 1835 (2008) and 1929 (2010) will continue to be terminated pursuant to paragraph 7 (a) of resolution 2231 (2015).

Consequently, any decision or action taken with a view to re-installing the provisions of resolutions 1696 (2006), 1737 (2006), 1747 (2007), 1803 (2008), 1835 (2008) and 1929 (2010) would be incapable of legal effect," the letter said.

The E3 group stressed that it remained committed to fully implementing UN Resolution 2231 on the Iran nuclear deal.

"We have worked tirelessly to preserve the nuclear agreement and remain committed to do so," the letter added.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States August September 2015 2018 All From Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Interior Minister calls on Governor Punjab

1 minute ago

Trump urges Supreme Court nomination 'without dela ..

1 minute ago

Eastern EU members log record new virus count

6 minutes ago

Suarez unlikely to join Juve because of passport d ..

6 minutes ago

Nigerians elect governor in pandemic's first poll

6 minutes ago

Two children drowned in water tank

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.