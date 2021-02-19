UrduPoint.com
E3, US Ministers Affirm Interest In Continuing Coordination With China, Russia On Iran

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 12:20 AM

E3, US Ministers Affirm Interest in Continuing Coordination With China, Russia on Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The top diplomats of the E3 and the United States in a joint statement on Thursday affirmed strong interest in continuing coordination with China and Russia on Iran.

"The E3 welcomed the United States' stated intention to return to diplomacy with Iran as well as the resumption of a confident and in-depth dialogue between the E3 and the United States," the statement said.

"The Ministers affirmed strong interest in continuing their consultations and coordination, including with China and Russia, on this key security issue, recognizing the role of the High Representative of the European Union as Coordinator of the Joint Commission."

More Stories From World

