UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E3, US Ministers Stress Urgent Need To End Yemen's War, Condemn Houthis' Marib Offensive

Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 12:40 AM

E3, US Ministers Stress Urgent Need to End Yemen's War, Condemn Houthis' Marib Offensive

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The E3 group and the United States in a joint statement on Thursday stressed the urgent need to end the conflict in Yemen and expressed concern about the Houthi rebel's recent offensive against the Marib governorate.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab held a virtual ministerial meeting to address shared challenges.

"They stressed in particular the urgency of ending the war in Yemen, while reaffirming their steadfast commitment to the security of their regional partners," the joint statement said. "They expressed concern about the recent Houthi offensive against Marib and strikes against civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, calling upon the Houthis and all Yemeni parties to engage constructively in the political process.

"

The ministers also agreed to cooperate to support the efforts led by UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths to end the war and address the humanitarian crisis, the statement said.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2014. A coalition of states led by Saudi Arabia launched a military operation to support the internationally recognized Hadi government in 2015. The Houthis continue to maintain control over a vast part in the north of the country, including the capital of Sanaa.

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen German Marib Sanaa United Kingdom United States Saudi Arabia 2015 All Government

Recent Stories

EU Launches HERA Incubator Bloc But Still Struggle ..

10 minutes ago

Should Spotify payments go to artists you actually ..

10 minutes ago

Italy's 'Super Mario' Draghi seeks final OK to lea ..

10 minutes ago

Nominations of 35 candidates for 11 Senate seats f ..

10 minutes ago

Drinking six or more cups of coffee per day may up ..

6 minutes ago

Four CHM doctors suspended for negligence

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.