EAC-BS Designates KFMC As Center Of Excellence For Bariatric, Metabolic Surgery
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The European Accreditation Council for Bariatric Surgery (EAC-BS) has recognized King Fahad Medical City (KFMC) as a center of excellence for bariatric and metabolic surgery, acknowledging the institution's significant contributions to this critical field.
This prestigious accolade results from the exceptional efforts made by the KFMC, a key component within the Riyadh Second Health Cluster, in delivering top-tier healthcare services and fostering scientific research in obesity surgery.
The Riyadh Second Health Cluster has demonstrated the commitment of its components to advancing specialized training programs for their medical staff to ensure the provision of optimal healthcare services.
Endorsed by the International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders (IFSO), this accreditation marks a pivotal achievement in positioning KFMC as a leading healthcare hub in Saudi Arabia. This accomplishment will enhance patient outcomes and offer them access to cutting-edge treatment options.
Recent Stories
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife
Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..
Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seized car, weapons
Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for resolving political issues
Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues: AJK PM
MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitment to educational improvement
More Stories From World
-
Saudi athletes prepare for Paralympic, Equestrian showdowns in Paris2 minutes ago
-
School bus ploughs into crowd in eastern China, killing 11 people: State media12 minutes ago
-
Pezeshkian arrives in Mashhad in 1st trip as Iranian president12 minutes ago
-
China handles 110 mln entry-exit trips during summer vacation22 minutes ago
-
Indian rescue helicopter crashes into sea, three crew members missing22 minutes ago
-
Spain saw its hottest August on record in 2024: weather agency22 minutes ago
-
Nearly 159,000 children get polio vaccination in Gaza: Health Ministry22 minutes ago
-
China, U.S. to hold meeting on enhancing climate action32 minutes ago
-
Chinese, Chadian presidents elevate bilateral ties32 minutes ago
-
Man killed after being hit by falling concrete in Tokyo32 minutes ago
-
Tourists pay more to visit New Zealand32 minutes ago
-
China school bus crashes into crowd, kills 11 including students1 hour ago