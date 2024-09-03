Open Menu

EAC-BS Designates KFMC As Center Of Excellence For Bariatric, Metabolic Surgery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The European Accreditation Council for Bariatric Surgery (EAC-BS) has recognized King Fahad Medical City (KFMC) as a center of excellence for bariatric and metabolic surgery, acknowledging the institution's significant contributions to this critical field.

This prestigious accolade results from the exceptional efforts made by the KFMC, a key component within the Riyadh Second Health Cluster, in delivering top-tier healthcare services and fostering scientific research in obesity surgery.

The Riyadh Second Health Cluster has demonstrated the commitment of its components to advancing specialized training programs for their medical staff to ensure the provision of optimal healthcare services.

Endorsed by the International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders (IFSO), this accreditation marks a pivotal achievement in positioning KFMC as a leading healthcare hub in Saudi Arabia. This accomplishment will enhance patient outcomes and offer them access to cutting-edge treatment options.

