EAC to commemorate 28 years of Rwanda genocide

DAR ES SALAAM, Apr 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The East African Community (EAC) is getting ready to commemorate the 28th anniversary of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda on April 7, the EAC said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement said the commemoration will be held at the EAC headquarters in Tanzania's northern tourist city of Arusha.

The statement said the EAC will be joined with other partners in observing the anniversary, including Tanzanian local authorities in Arusha, the Rwandan communities in Arusha and Kilimanjaro, the Embassy of Rwanda in Tanzania and the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT).

According to the statement, others are the Pan African Human Rights Court, religious denominations based in Arusha and the representatives of students from high schools and universities of Arusha region.

Themed "Remember-Unite-Renew", this year's commemoration is once again an occasion to pay tribute to the more than one million innocent lives lost through the heinous extermination of Tutsis in Rwanda 28 years ago, said the statement.

The statement added that under the theme, this year's commemoration focuses mainly on the legacy of strength, resilience, and unity that the new generation is called upon to sustain as well as safeguarding the strides Rwanda has been able to make over the past 28 years.