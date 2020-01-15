Each Family of Ukrainian Plane Crash Victims to Get $345,000 in Compensation - Kiev

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Each family that lost a loved one in the Boeing crash in Iran last week will receive about $345,000 as insurance payments, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Wednesday.

"We will monitor that the insurance payments are properly delivered in accordance with the Montreal Convention. Each family of the deceased Ukrainian can expect payments worth 250,000 SDR [Special Drawing Rights], which is approximately $345,000," Honcharuk wrote on his Telegram channel.

On January 8, the Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed soon after departing from the Tehran airport, killing all 176 people on board. Citizens of not only Ukraine but also Canada, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom were among those who perished.

On Saturday, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile in anticipation of a US attack.