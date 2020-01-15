UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Each Family Of Ukrainian Plane Crash Victims To Get $345,000 In Compensation - Kiev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 09:39 PM

Each Family of Ukrainian Plane Crash Victims to Get $345,000 in Compensation - Kiev

Each family that lost a loved one in the Boeing crash in Iran last week will receive about $345,000 as insurance payments, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Each family that lost a loved one in the Boeing crash in Iran last week will receive about $345,000 as insurance payments, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Wednesday.

"We will monitor that the insurance payments are properly delivered in accordance with the Montreal Convention. Each family of the deceased Ukrainian can expect payments worth 250,000 SDR [Special Drawing Rights], which is approximately $345,000," Honcharuk wrote on his Telegram channel.

On January 8, the Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed soon after departing from the Tehran airport, killing all 176 people on board. Citizens of not only Ukraine but also Canada, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom were among those who perished.

On Saturday, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile in anticipation of a US attack.

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan Prime Minister Ukraine Iran Canada Germany Tehran United Kingdom Sweden January Family All From Airport

Recent Stories

Masdar City to inaugurate new Central Park communi ..

25 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy paves way for expan ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises Dubai Press Club’s c ..

26 minutes ago

Russian Oil Supply to Poland Unaffected by Pipelin ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi University cancels three admissions

2 minutes ago

DG Karachi Development Authority for sale of shops ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.