Each US State Should Partner With Russian Federal Region on Development Projects - Antonov

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:32 AM

Every US state should partner with a respective Russian federal region to collaborate on development projects and improve intergovernmental communications, Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Every US state should partner with a respective Russian Federal region to collaborate on development projects and improve intergovernmental communications, Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday.

"It would be great if every state in the US could find a partner among the federal regions of Russia and define a unique niche for dialogue which could be translated into specific projects, programs and plans," Antonov said. "Such a mutually beneficial cooperation would allow us to build a new and stronger foundation for intergovernmental communication and push politicians to take steps to stabilize relations."

Antonov made his remarks during the Texas-Urals Regional Virtual Trade Mission and Business Dialogue which was held virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I wish for today's teleconference to be a successful start of development in this direction, especially since Texas is one of the key trading partners of Russia," he stated. "This American state accounts for up to a fifth of all trade between Russia and the United States. Texans are actively expanding their business ties with Moscow, the Moscow region and the Republic of Tatarstan."

Antonov continued to say that Russia's Urals region also has a lot to offer to foreign partners, adding that the region has been famous for its mining, metallurgical, oil and gas, chemical and machine industries as well as research in medicine and high technology.

"Nowadays, there are many flagship American industrial companies operating on the Russian market," he said. "A number of them have chosen the Urals region to launch their production lines. As American businessmen tell us, these days there is a significant potential of commercial ties in chemical and light industry, construction, transport, agriculture, medicine, services and information technology."

Antonov pointed out that Moscow considers it critically important to revive sister-city relations.

"Most of them, several dozens, were established in the 1990s, but later came to naught," the envoy said. "However, there is a continuing interest in such interaction. A brilliant example is the sustainable contacts between Tyumen and Houston. For our part, we actively support this process. Moreover, it is important not only to restore old contacts, but also to think about new pairs of cities."

Antonov concluded by saying that Governments of the Russian regions and municipalities are open to exchanging experience in creating a comfortable urban environment and promoting humanitarian contacts such as academic exchanges.

