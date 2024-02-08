EAD, Modon Properties introduce region’s first smog-free tower for cleaner future

The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), in partnership with Modon Properties, inaugurated the region's first smog-free tower at Hudayriat Island

The new air purification tower is an urban innovation designed to enhance air quality in the area and provide an inspirational experience of a clean and green future.

Mohamed Ahmed Al Bowardi, EAD's Vice Chairman and Chairman of EAD's Executive Committee, said that EAD continuously monitors the state of ambient air quality in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi through a wide network of monitoring stations, which is considered one of the most comprehensive ambient air quality monitoring networks in the Middle East and North Africa region.

He added, "We will also explore the possibilities of introducing smog-free towers across other areas in Abu Dhabi in the future. The installation of the tower on Al Hudayriyat Island is a pilot project, as the experience will be evaluated before continuing to install more towers in other areas of the emirate."

The seven-metre tower uses environmentally friendly positive ionisation technology to purify surrounding air that cleans 30,000 m3 of air per hour. The ionisation technology produces smog-free air in public spaces, allowing people to breathe and experience clean air.

Shaikha Al Dhaheri, EAD's Secretary-General, said, "We chose Hudayriat Island because it is a community hub where people enjoy several outdoor activities. Therefore, the tower will allow people with sensitivities to access outdoor areas without worrying about dust – encouraging them to spend more time outside. This is due to the tower's positive impact on the surrounding environment thanks to its air purification capability."

Bill O'regan, CEO of Modon Properties.said, "Modon Properties is committed to sustainable initiatives being incorporated into our projects. With 2023 being the year of Sustainability, Modon is delighted to have delivered this pilot smog-free tower technology in collaboration with EAD, demonstrating our commitment to the environment."

The Smog-Free Tower project is part of the MoU signed between EAD and Modon to implement environmental initiatives to reduce air pollution and protect wildlife, marine life and natural resources. This is in addition to developing programmes that ensure a safe and healthy environment and enhance Abu Dhabi's efforts to achieve the goals of the UAE 2050 Climate Neutrality Strategic Initiative.

The Smog-Free Tower, previously introduced in select countries like China, the Netherlands, and Poland, is now making its debut in this region.