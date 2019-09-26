UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EAEU, Belt And Road To Create New Geopolitical Configuration In Eurasia - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 09:50 AM

EAEU, Belt And Road to Create New Geopolitical Configuration in Eurasia - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The further strengthening of ties between the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will help form a new geopolitical architecture in Eurasia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"EAEU and BRI begin to effectively complement each other. Their further harmonization will allow laying the foundation for forming a new geopolitical configuration," Lavrov wrote in an article for Russia's Rossiyskaya Gazeta and China's People's Daily, timed to the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Moscow and Beijing.

Lavrov recalled that EAEU's international ties had been increasing as the number of countries willing to conclude free trade deals with it was growing, while BRI contributed to ensuring stability and prosperity in Eurasia.

The top diplomat noted that four years ago, the leaders of Russia and China agreed to boost connections between EAEU and Silk Road economic project, which was part of BRI.

"Today, this decision is being effectively implemented. The signing of the Agreement on trade and economic cooperation between the union and China, which is currently coming into force, in 2018, has become an important step," Lavrov added.

The EAEU, comprising Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, is an international organization that encourages regional economic integration through the free movement of goods, services, and people within the union.

Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative seeks to bring infrastructure development across Asia, Europe, Russia and the middle East.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe China Road Beijing Armenia Belarus Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Middle East 2018 Agreement Top Asia Silk Road

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

8 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

9 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

9 hours ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

10 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.