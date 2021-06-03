UrduPoint.com
EAEU Considering Coordinated Response To Western Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:47 PM

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is working on a consolidated response to Western sanctions, but it must be legitimate from the point of view of WTO norms, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is working on a consolidated response to Western sanctions, but it must be legitimate from the point of view of WTO norms, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told Sputnik.

"The issue of retaliatory measures to unfriendly sanctions actions of third countries against EAEU [countries] is on the agenda, it is being considered and will be considered. But we must understand that this topic should be related to the specific forms of such sanctions, the scale, scope, damage and possible measures that would be legitimate from the point of view of the WTO and other instruments.

So that there is no 'eye for an eye,'" Pankin said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The EAEU is working on this issue, there are "many different nuances" in it, he noted.

"This is not a topic that will be publicly covered step by step, too sensitive," the deputy minister added.

