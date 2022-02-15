UrduPoint.com

EAEU Council Of Heads Of State To Take Place In May In Kyrgyzstan - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 01:34 PM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The Eurasian Economic Union Council of Heads of State will take place in May, possibly in Issyk-Kul, the Kyrgyz chairman of the cabinet of ministers Akylbek Japarov said on Tuesday.

"There council of heads of state will take place in May, we plan to hold it in Kyrgyzstan, possibly in Issyk-Kul," Japarov told a press conference.

According to the prime minister, a "big economic forum" will also be held within the summit, where all the initiatives of Kyrgyzstan on the EAEU announced in December by President Sadyr Japarov will be considered.

