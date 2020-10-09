UrduPoint.com
EAEU Countries Should Be Among First To Receive Russian COVID-19 Vaccine - Mishustin

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 03:46 PM

Russia's partners from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) should be among the first countries to receive Russia's vaccine against COVID-19, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Russia's partners from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) should be among the first countries to receive Russia's vaccine against COVID-19, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.

"We are already creating conditions for voluntary mass immunization of our citizens in the end of the year.

We believe that our partners from the EAEU should be among the first countries to receive the Russian vaccine after the start of mass immunization in Russia," Mishustin told the EAEU Intergovernmental Council.

More Stories From World

