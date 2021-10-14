EAEU Developed Six Measures to React to Sanctions Pressure - Belarusian Official

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has developed six measures to respond to the sanctions pressure, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko said on Thursday,

According to Belarusian state-run news agency Belta, Petrishenko made this announcement after the online meeting of the EAEU economic council.

"These are specific approaches that we will apply by launching this mechanism," Petrishenko said.