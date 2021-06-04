UrduPoint.com
EAEU Discussing Collective Response To Sanctions Against Any Member State - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 01:20 PM

EAEU Discussing Collective Response to Sanctions Against Any Member State - Moscow

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is discussing possible collective response to introduction or expansion of sanctions against any of the EAEU member states, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said on Friday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We were instructed to map out potential response [to sanctions] against any member state, not only Belarus," Pankin said, asked how the EAEU will react to the possible expansion of Western sanctions on Minsk.

SPIEF-2021 is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a media partner of the event.

