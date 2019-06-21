UrduPoint.com
EAEU, Egypt May Sign Free Trade Zone Agreement In 2020 - Russian Trade Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 04:55 PM

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Egypt may sign a free trade zone agreement in 2020, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Egypt may sign a free trade zone agreement in 2020, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Friday.

"I have recently met with my [Egyptian] counterpart at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. He visits Russia quite often. We actively support [Egypt's interests] in the Eurasian Economic Commission.

Of course, we try to find maximally convenient solutions and compromises, just like we and our EAEU partners used to work toward signing a deal with Vietnam, Singapore and other countries ... I believe there is a chance to complete this work and sign a [free trade zone] agreement [with Egypt] at the level of the EAEU next year," Manturov told reporters.

Egypt and the international organization for regional economic integration completed successfully the first round of their free trade zone agreement talks in January.

