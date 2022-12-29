UrduPoint.com

EAEU Experts Call For Public Diplomacy To Boost Cooperation On Post-Soviet Space

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2022 | 01:30 AM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Public diplomacy can become an effective tool for cooperation between the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and their partners, EAEU experts and public figures said at an international expert forum on Wednesday.

"Public diplomacy is a type of soft power, but it plays a huge role in the promotion and development of innovation, culture, science, education, sports, healthy lifestyle, spiritual and moral development of young people. Public diplomacy is also important for the development of international public relations, joint social and human rights projects and initiatives; the role of public associations is undisputed in strengthening the economic, cultural, scientific, educational and other potentials of the countries," Vyacheslav Perzhu, chairman of the Moldovan Public Council, said.

Andrey Muravyov, head of the Moldovan office of Russia's foreign cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo, one of the organizers of the forum alongside the Moldovan Public Council, announced plans for future events and expressed the hope that they can help develop joint projects in science, culture and other spheres.

Experts taking part in the forum agreed that "public diplomacy" can also help in the resolution of conflicts, given existing tensions on the post-Soviet space.

According to Moldovan lawmaker Vasily Bolya, this cooperation format can minimize consequences of "hybrid wars" and attempts to "undermine the traditional system of relations developed since the collapse of the Soviet Union" through constructive processes and rapprochement of positions on issues.

