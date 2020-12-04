EAEU Heads of Government to Convene in Q1 2021 in Almaty - Eurasian Economic Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The heads of the governments of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states will have their next meeting in the first quarter of 2021 in the Kazakh city of Almaty, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission told Sputnik.

