EAEU Hopes To Agree On Free Trade Zone With Iran After Sanctions Lifted

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

EAEU Hopes to Agree on Free Trade Zone With Iran After Sanctions Lifted

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The Eurasian Economic Union expects to reach a free trade zone agreement with Iran after the US lifts sanctions on dealing with Tehran, Andrey Slepnev, the Eurasian Economic Commission trade minister, told Sputnik.

"We expect the lifting of the US sanction package... and we hope that the relevant decisions on unlocking [trade] can be made this month. In this regard, the negotiations with the Iranian side on full-scale free trade have been activated," Slepnev said at the ongoing St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

According to Slepnev, as of now there is an interim agreement, which is supposed to give way to a full-scale deal.

Slepnev added that the EAEU and Serbia will launch a free trade zone on July 10.

"On July 10 we will launch free trade with Serbia," the EEC trade minister said.

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.

