EAEU-Indonesia Talks On Free Trade Zone May Kick Off By End Of Year - Russian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2022 | 12:01 PM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) Negotiations on establishing a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Indonesia may commence by the end of the year, Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva told Sputnik.

"I cannot help but note that currently we are on the brink of launching negotiations between the EAEU and Indonesia on introducing a free trade zone," Vorobieva said in an interview. "Such a decision has already been made by the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, and it is a matter of practical implementation. We hope that by the end of the year this process will be launched.

"

She also noted that the trade between Russia and Indonesia was growing steadily and might reach $5 billion by the end of the year. Despite "the worsening geopolitical and economic situation," from January to April the trade surged by 60% compared to the same period of the last year, the diplomat said.

The ambassador added that Indonesia was "very much interested" in boosting economic cooperation with Russia, noting that the issue of Jakarta joining the sanctions against Moscow was certainly not on the table.

