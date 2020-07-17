EAEU Intergovernmental Council Adopts Plan on COVID-19 Response - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) adopted a plan on COVID-19 response for the member states during a session in Minsk on Friday.

"The intergovernmental council approved the comprehensive action plan in the field of health care and epidemiological welfare of the population to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the Eurasian Economic Union," the statement said.

The action plan envisages exchange of vital information and a common response to the outbreaks of infectious diseases. The plan also envisions conducting joint vaccine research.

"It is planned to conduct joint exercises for experts from specialized organizations of the EAEU members to work out response measures to outbreaks of previously-known and new infectious diseases, releasing official information on registered manufacturers of medical devices vital in the fight against dangerous infections," the EAEU added.

The EAEU is an international integrative economic alliance, uniting Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Belarus holds chairmanship over the EAEU this year.