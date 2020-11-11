EAEU Intergovernmental Council to Convene in Moscow on December 4 in Regular Format

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will convene in Moscow on December 4 in offline format, an aide to the head of the Eurasian Economic Commission said on Wednesday.

"There are plans to hold the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in the in-person format in Moscow on December 4 at the invitation of the Russian side," Iya Malkina said.

At this meeting, the heads of government of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states are set to discuss the 2025 strategy and the functioning of a single marker for construction sector services, Malkina added. The agenda will also include the lists for exemptions and restrictions in the EAEU that should be eliminated from 2021-2022.