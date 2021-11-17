(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The intergovernmental council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will meet in Yerevan on November 18-19, a spokesperson of the Kyrgyz government said on Wednesday.

"The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov will take part in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which will be held on November 18-19 in Yerevan," the spokesperson said.