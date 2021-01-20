UrduPoint.com
EAEU Intergov't Council To Convene Feb 5 In Almaty In Regular Format - Economic Commission

The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which unites heads of government of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), will convene for an in-person meeting in Kazakhstan's Almaty on February 5, an aide to the head of the Eurasian Economic Commission said

"A session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is planned for February 5. It will be held in the in-person format in Almaty," Iya Malkina said at a briefing.

Digital Almaty forum will be held in parallel with the council session, the official added.

