EAEU Leaders To Hold Talks In Format Of Video Conference On May 19 - Lukashenko

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 03:22 PM

EAEU Leaders to Hold Talks in Format of Video Conference on May 19 - Lukashenko

The summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) leaders, which was scheduled to take place in Minsk on May 19, will be held as a video conference, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) leaders, which was scheduled to take place in Minsk on May 19, will be held as a video conference, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday.

"I stressed this question [the price of Russian gas] at a EAEU video conference, and we will have very soon a conference in the same format," Lukashenko said, as quoted by Belta news agency.

