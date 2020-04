MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will hold a video conference on April 14, Mikhail Myasnikovich, the head of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), said Friday.

"The working meeting of the [EAEU] heads of state is planned for April 14, also as video conference," Myasnikovich said.