EAEU Leaders To Meet May 19 In Video Conference Format

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 08:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will hold a summit amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on May 19 in the format of a video conference.

The summit was to take place in Minsk, but a number of countries closed their borders and imposed lockdown.

The EAEU, operating since January 1, 2015, includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. In 2020, Belarus chairs the EAEU bodies.

The heads of state, at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, are expected to approve draft strategic directions for the development of Eurasian economic integration until 2025.

