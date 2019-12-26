UrduPoint.com
EAEU Membership Profitable For Uzbekistan, Talks On Joining EAEU Underway - Diplomat

Thu 26th December 2019

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) would be profitable for Uzbekistan's economy, and the country is actively engaged in negotiations on the matter, which may be finalized soon, Uzbek First Deputy Foreign Minister Ilhomjon Nematov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

Nematov said that the decision on the country's entry into the EAEU would be made after thorough consideration, adding that he favored Uzbekistan's membership in the union.

"Uzbekistan's economy, industry and agriculture are growing. Export is increasing. We need market, we need space. And where is this space? In Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, which is [also] a member of the EAEU. So I will tell you frankly that I favor membership, purely due to our economic interests ... Demographics is another factor.

The population is growing by 700,000 [people] every year. Naturally, we cannot provide jobs for 700,000 [people] proportionally. And what does this lead to? Migration. And where do our people migrate to? To Russia and Kazakhstan. This is another factor that accounts for close ties between Uzbekistan and EAEU, as it has other conditions for the member [states], for migrants. So I think we should make the decision keeping these conditions in mind," Nematov said.

He added that negotiations could be completed in the near future.

"They are already accelerating, I believe. [Russian Finance Minister Anton] Siluanov's team came here, to Samarkand, just recently, in early December, which means that negotiations are proceeding. They will perhaps be completed soon. I think they will be completed in the near future," Nematov said.

