EAEU Prime Ministers To Discuss Strengthening Of Integration Potential On February 5

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:01 PM

EAEU Prime Ministers to Discuss Strengthening of Integration Potential on February 5

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The next session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, the body comprising of the heads of governments of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), will take place in Almaty on February 5 with the issues of further integration of the union on top of the agenda, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

According to the statement, the meeting will be attended by the heads of government of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and the chairman of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission. The EAEU observer states, namely Moldova, Uzbekistan and Cuba, are also expected to take part in the event.

"The meeting of the council will be held in a narrow and extended format. Its agenda includes issues of expanding trade and economic cooperation, removing barriers that impede the functioning of the internal market, as well as development of integration potential in certain areas of the economy," the ministry said.

After the meeting, the EAEU prime ministers will attend the international forum Digital Future of the Global Economy dedicated to the interaction of digital ecosystems in order to support and stimulate innovation and technological entrepreneurship. Leading scientists and experts in this field have been invited to the forum.

