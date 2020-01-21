EAEU Prime Ministers to Gather for Intergovernmental Council Meeting Jan 31 in Almaty

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states will attend a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which will be held in Almaty on January 31, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"A regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in Almaty on January 31, 2020," it said.