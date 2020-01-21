UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EAEU Prime Ministers To Gather For Intergovernmental Council Meeting Jan 31 In Almaty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 05:07 PM

EAEU Prime Ministers to Gather for Intergovernmental Council Meeting Jan 31 in Almaty

The prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states will attend a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which will be held in Almaty on January 31, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said Tuesday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states will attend a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which will be held in Almaty on January 31, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"A regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in Almaty on January 31, 2020," it said.

Related Topics

Almaty January 2020

Recent Stories

Turkey blocks Cyprus from world disarmament body s ..

3 minutes ago

Iranian Lawmaker Offers $3Mln Reward for Killing T ..

4 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince ..

11 minutes ago

Man shot dead in Sialkot

4 minutes ago

11 killed, 891 injured in 785 accidents in Punjab

4 minutes ago

Russian 'Mistrals' With Displacement of Over 20,00 ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.