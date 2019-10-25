EAEU Prime Ministers to Hold Meeting in Moscow

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states will hold a meeting in Moscow on Friday.

A number of agreements are expected to be signed at the meeting, including a document regulating the jewelry sector in the EAEU.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic will also come to Russia on Friday to sign the free trade area agreement with the EAEU. According to Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Rasim Ljajic, Belgrade plans to increase exports to EAEU member states by 50 percent after the FTA deal is concluded.