UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EAEU Prime Ministers To Hold Meeting In Moscow

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

EAEU Prime Ministers to Hold Meeting in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states will hold a meeting in Moscow on Friday.

A number of agreements are expected to be signed at the meeting, including a document regulating the jewelry sector in the EAEU.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic will also come to Russia on Friday to sign the free trade area agreement with the EAEU. According to Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Rasim Ljajic, Belgrade plans to increase exports to EAEU member states by 50 percent after the FTA deal is concluded.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Moscow Russia Jewelry Belgrade Agreement

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 25, 2019 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

American musician will.i.am performs at 2019 FIRST ..

10 hours ago

Omar Al Olama and Dean Kamen: 2019 FIRST Global DX ..

11 hours ago

UAE participates in Arab Environment Ministers Mee ..

11 hours ago

UAE&#039;s Bee’ah partners with Ambienthesis SpA ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.