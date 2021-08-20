UrduPoint.com

EAEU Supreme Council Meeting To Be Held In Almaty In December - EEC Chairman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 11:40 AM

EAEU Supreme Council Meeting to Be Held in Almaty in December - EEC Chairman

CHOLPON ATA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The supreme council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will meet in Kazakhstan's Almaty in December, Mikhail Myasnikovich, the chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) board, said on Friday.

"The commission has big goals.

And we plan to implement them in accordance with the established procedure and will report to the intergovernmental council and the supreme council, which will be held in October and December this year. The supreme council will be held in December in Almaty," Myasnikovich told a briefing following the EAEU intergovernmental council meeting in Kyrgyzstan.

Related Topics

Almaty Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan October December

Recent Stories

Power-packed, Fashionable and Swift Performance; W ..

Power-packed, Fashionable and Swift Performance; Words That Describe vivo’s Up ..

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th August 2021

3 hours ago
 Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss latest developments in Afghanis ..

12 hours ago
 Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar ..

Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar explosion victims

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.