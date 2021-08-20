EAEU Supreme Council Meeting to Be Held in Almaty in December - EEC Chairman

CHOLPON ATA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The supreme council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will meet in Kazakhstan's Almaty in December, Mikhail Myasnikovich, the chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) board, said on Friday.

"The commission has big goals.

And we plan to implement them in accordance with the established procedure and will report to the intergovernmental council and the supreme council, which will be held in October and December this year. The supreme council will be held in December in Almaty," Myasnikovich told a briefing following the EAEU intergovernmental council meeting in Kyrgyzstan.