EAEU to Gradually Lift Restrictions on Food Export - Russian Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will gradually lift restrictions on exporting food products outside the union, which were introduced amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will gradually lift restrictions on exporting food products outside the union, which were introduced amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

"Our colleagues and friends needed certain kinds of food, and the EAEU made a decision on limiting exports of a whole range of products, but now we will be gradually canceling this," Mishustin told the lower house of the Russian parliament.