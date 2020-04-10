UrduPoint.com
EAEU To Hold Online Summit On COVID-19 Next Week - Belarusian Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 05:50 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The leaders of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have agreed to discuss a joint response to the coronavirus pandemic in a video conference next week, Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Roumas said on Friday.

"Next week, the heads of our states, members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, agreed to discuss a joint response to the current situation related to the spread of the coronavirus infection in the format of a video conference and, just as important, to restore economic growth in the post-crisis period," Roumas said at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, also held online.

According to the prime minister, the immediate forecasts for the development of national economies are obviously negative, and there are still no unambiguous estimates on the timing and costs of overcoming the pandemic.

"It cannot be ruled out that we will simply have to become, at least temporarily, a common but, at the same time, self-sufficient market," the minister added.

Roumas also stated that the EAEU member states needed to aim at a serious de-dollarization of the union's economy by dramatically increasing the formation of prices and payment for goods and services delivered in the EAEU market in national currencies. This is especially essential for energy goods and commodities, he added.

In addition, the prime minister stated that the coronavirus pandemic demonstrated the importance of pursuing common industrial and agricultural policies within the union, and joint import substitution programs in key industries for the economy and livelihoods.

