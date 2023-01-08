UrduPoint.com

EAEU To Introduce Mandatory Certification Of Products For Civil Defense In 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2023 | 07:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) Countries of the Eurasian Economic Union will introduce mandatory certification of products for civil defense and emergency protection in June 2023.

This requirement contains the technical regulation of the Eurasian Economic Union "On the safety of products intended for civil defense and protection against natural and man-made emergencies" approved by the decision of the Council of the EAEU.

The document was developed by experts of the Research Institute for Civil Defense and Emergencies and will come into force in June 2023.

The technical regulation will be valid on the territory of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, the institute specified.

