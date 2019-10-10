EAEU to Sign Free Trade Agreement With Serbia on October 25 - Senior EAEU Official

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will sign a free trade agreement with Serbia on October 25, Eurasian Economic Commission Trade Minister Veronika Nikishina said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will sign a free trade agreement with Serbia on October 25, Eurasian Economic Commission Trade Minister Veronika Nikishina said on Thursday.

The Russian ambassador to Serbia speculated back in August that Belgrade and the EAEU might sign this deal on October 25. According to Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Rasim Ljajic, Belgrade plans to increase exports to EAEU member states by 50 percent after the FTA is concluded.

"On October 25, we are going to sign the free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Serbia in Moscow at the level of prime ministers of the five EAEU member states and head of the Eurasian Economic Commission," Nikishina said at a press conference hosted by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

The EAEU was established in 2014 by Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to create a single market and facilitate economic relations between the member countries.