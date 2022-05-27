EAEU to Start Talks on Free Trade Agreement With Indonesia

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)'s Supreme Economic Council will start talks on a free trade agreement with Indonesia, the council said on Friday

"The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council decided to start negotiations with Indonesia on the conclusion of a free trade agreement," the council said in a statement, adding that its next meeting will be hosted by Bishkek in December 2022.