EAEU to Welcome EU Countries Wishing to Join - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) would welcome any country wishing to join it, given that it shares the principles enshrined in the EAEU basic documents, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) would welcome any country wishing to join it, given that it shares the principles enshrined in the EAEU basic documents, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"The EAEU is open to the joining of any country that shares its basic documents.

We would be in favor of developing such a strategic partnership [with the European Union] throughout our Eurasian continent. We are in favor of forming this big Eurasian partnership gradually, accumulating areas of relations where the benefit for all participants is obvious," Lavrov said at a roundtable meeting with members of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund.

The EAEU, functioning since January 2015, is a union of countries located in central and northern Asia, and eastern Europe, with an aim to create a single market and facilitate economic relations.