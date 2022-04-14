EAEU Trying to Remove US Dollar From Mutual Settlements - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The EAEU countries are trying to remove the US Dollar from mutual settlements, Mikhail Yevdokimov, Mikhail Yevdokimov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's First CIS Department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Significant attention is being paid to the wider use of national currencies in mutual settlements and the removal of the US dollar (from the settlements)," Yevdokimov said.

He added that even before the recent sanctions, the share of national currencies on the mutual settlements was above 70 percent.